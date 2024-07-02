Jade Thirlwall has announced the release of her debut single, 'Angel of my Dreams'.

The former Little Mix singer will drop her first track - which she is bringing out just under her first name - on 19 July and hopes no one declares the song to be "nice".

She said in a statement: "What I'm going for is a pop punch to the face. I want people to be like 'Oh my god, I didn't expect that' – but then want to listen to it again.

“I didn't want to do a safe first single, that was really important to me.

“I'm setting the tone of who I am as an artist on my own. I want people to hear it and be like 'What the f*** is that song?'.

"My worst nightmare is for someone to hear my song and go 'That's nice'.”

Jade co-wrote the song in Los Angeles alongside Steph Jones - who penned 'Espresso' for Sabrina Carpenter, Pablo Bowman, and producer Mike Sabbath, who is known for his work with RAYE.

The 31-year-old singer is delighted with the track.

She said: “I'm so proud of it and I can say that with chest. The fans have waited long enough so now we just want to give it to them".

'Angel of my Dreams' is described as "a frenetically shapeshifting, gloriously OTT banger that explores her love/hate relationship with a pop industry she's been at the heart of since her former band Little Mix launched in 2011."

As well as Steph, Pablo and Mike, Jade has also been working on new music with the likes of MNEK, Cirkut, Lostboy, RAYE, Lauren Aquilina and Dave Hamelin.