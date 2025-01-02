JoJo Siwa was forced to delay 'Choose Ur Fighter' for reasons she "shouldn't really talk about".

JoJo Siwa has revealed her new single was delayed from last year

The 21-year-old singer has dropped her new single and accompanying video which sees her battling six fictitious exes while sporting the sheer catsuit she wore in the 'Karma' video last year.

Unveiling the new promo this week, she wrote on Instagram: "This video was actually supposed to be released last year right after 'KARMA' came out, however for reasons I shouldn’t really talk about it had to wait.

"Not important, but what is now is that it’s officially 2025 which means I can start creating again.

"Thank you for sticking by my side and supporting me through out the last 12 years of my Entertainment journey!

"More to come soon, but I couldn’t wait (not even a literal day LOL) to get this video out for the world to watch! (sic)"

She added that she was "so happy to finally be able to share" the video on New Year's Day (01.01.25), describing the process as "a challenge but SO much fun".

She wrote: "This music video was BY far the most fun I’ve ever had while creating a project, from coming up with the creative, to rehearsals, to filming, to the final edit!"

In the description on YouTube, JoJo insisted she appreciates anyone watching the video, whether they're a "supporter" or hater.

She said: "Thank you for watching my music video for my song CHOOSE UR FIGHTER!

"Whether you watched it because you’re a supporter, or because you wanna hate it… either way I love and appreciate you!

"My life advice is typically 'Karma’s A B****' but now my best advice is when you choose your lover, make sure you do it wiser, because your lover and your fighter are one in the same!"