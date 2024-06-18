Katy Perry will make her long-awaited comeback with the new single 'Woman’s World' next month.

Katy Perry is 'sexy confident' on comeback single Woman's World

The pop star has announced the single will arrive on July 11, before the video lands on July 12.

Katy shared a preview of the track on her Instagram by lip-syncing to the empowering tune in a cheeky white bikini.

The lyrics include: "Sexy confident. So intelligent. She is heaven sent. So soft. So strong."

It will mark the 'I Kissed A Girl' hitmaker's first piece of music since she featured on 2022’s 'Where We Started' with 34-year-old country star Thomas Rhett.

The release news comes after Katy recently revealed she’s teamed up with Congolese Canadian singer Lu Kala on one of her "biggest songs that has yet to come out."

The 39-year-old singer teased the track during an 'American Idol' event in April.

With her arms wrapped around Lu, she said: "She helped me write one of my biggest songs that has yet to come out. But it's coming out."

The 28-year-old co-writer – who appeared on Latto’s song ‘Lottery’ last year – captioned the Instagram clip: "I was not expecting any of this, wow. Thank you @katyperry for letting me be the tiniest part of what you have coming. I can’t wait for the world to hear it."

Katy already teased that her new album will be "pure joy and fun".

The 'Firework' singer - who has three-year-old daughter Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom – shared that the follow-up to 2020's 'Smile' is inspired by her feeling "really happy and whole", and she doesn’t care if other artists dismiss that as "boring".

She told 'Access Hollywood': “I just have yet to make a record from a place of feeling really happy and whole and full of love.

“Sometimes artists are like, ‘Oh, that’s boring, you want to make music from kind of like a tougher place,’ but actually it’s very bright and joyful, like pure joy and fun and playful and celebratory and a party.”