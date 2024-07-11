Katy Perry's new album '143' will be released on September 20.

Katy Perry's new album is to be released in September

The 39-year-old star made the announcement on social media as she prepares for the launch of the record's lead single 'Woman's World' on Thursday (11.07.24).

The title '143' is a code for 'I love you' which was often used in messages sent on pagers during the 1990s.

Katy said in a statement: "I set out to create a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message."

It will mark the star's first album since 2020's 'Smile', which did not replicate the success of her previous records.

The 'I Kissed A Girl' hitmaker has been teasing clips from the 'Woman's World' music video and has gone "all out to shock" with a risqué piece that features her as a bikini-clad scaffolder and downing whiskey.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Katy is looking and sounding the best she has in ages.

"The video goes all out to shock and remind people why she has so many hits under her belt and was at the top of her game for so long.

"It's safe to say it's deliberately suggestive and sexualised but the point Katy is making is that women can do anything men say they can't."

The 'Firework' singer previously described how the album will be "pure joy and fun".

Katy told Access Hollywood: "I just have yet to make a record from a place of feeling really happy and whole and full of love.

"Sometimes artists are like, ‘Oh, that’s boring, you want to make music from kind of like a tougher place,’ but actually it’s very bright and joyful, like pure joy and fun and playful and celebratory and a party."