The Kinks star Dave Davies was left dismayed after spotting his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame trophy up for sale on eBay "without his consent".

Dave Davies has seemingly reached an agreement to have the trophy safely returned to him

The marble plaque from the 'You Really Got Me' group's 1990 induction was listed on the re-sale site for $12,500 (£9,860).

Dave - who was joined by brother Ray, Pete Quaife and Mick Avory in the influential sixties group - insisted he had no idea how he lost the award but believes it could have been at the time of his stroke in 2004, as he was "incapacitated".

He began a series of updates on X: "Regarding ebay listing for my RRHOF award statue has been made without my consent. I lost track of my award years ago and didn’t know where it was. If the person bought it at a storage unit it may have been and the time of my 2004 stroke when I was incapacitated in UK ... I’m grateful to have made a full record from my stroke but it’s a shame that I wasn’t contacted. I’m assuming this is what happened. (sic)"

The 77-year-old guitarist contacted the seller and hoped to come to an agreement, so he doesn't have to fork out $12,000 to get his prize back.

He added: "We’ve written to the seller and are waiting to hear back. I don’t want to have to pay 12 grand to get my own award back. But maybe we can work something out more reasonable."

Asked how it got in someone else's hands, he replied: "I don’t know except that it got lost when I was taken ill from my stroke decades ago."

The owner of Colony Records in New York was the seller and said he would come to an agreement with Dave.

He wrote: "follow me and shoot me a message on X we will work it out (sic)"

And at 8.29am on Thursday (20.06.24), the listing was removed.

Whether the pair settled it, and Dave got it back for free, remains unknown at this time.