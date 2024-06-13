Leigh-Anne has shared her latest solo single, 'Nature'.

Leigh-Anne added the new song 'Nature' to her solo EP

The song has been added to her recently released EP, 'No Hard Feelings', and the former Little Mix star debuted the new track at her first solo gig at London's Lafayette this week.

She said of the tune: “As a thank you for all your love and support so far, I’m adding a BRAND NEW SONG to the project….it’s called Nature. Nothing beats performing it live for the first time at my first headline show last night. This is another really special song that came from my writing camp in Jamaica and I’m super proud of it."

The 'Don't Say Love' singer has also announced a short tour for October, including London's Koko on October 28.

Tickets will be available via pre-sale on June 19, and general sale will follow on June 21.

Leigh-Anne recently admitted it's been hard building her solo career, especially with the rise of TikTok, despite the huge success of Little Mix.

She told Amazon Music's '+44' podcast : “It's been a hard sort of transition. I remember, when we did ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ and when streaming started taking over and it really started coming in. I'm so old school, I'm trying to kind of get used to it I guess but with social media and TikTok, that is such an important part of any campaign. We have to set time aside for that. Whereas before it'd be like oh, forget time, we’ll figure it out.”

Leigh-Anne has accepted that not all Little Mix fans will like her solo tunes.

She added: “It's incredible what Little Mix have done and what we've achieved, we've absolutely killed it. But now I am on my own and not all of the Little Mix fans are going to come along with me, I have to build a new fan base. Yeah, so I do feel like a new artist to some extent…”

As well as new music, Leigh-Anne has been auditioning for more movie roles after landing her big-screen debut in the festive rom-com 'Boxing Day' in 2021.

She said: “I have done a couple of auditions. But I am just kept so busy right now I want to focus on my solo era and do that.”

Leigh-Anne's October tour dates:

25 Dublin, Academy Green Room

27 Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

28 London, Koko

29 Manchester, Club Academy