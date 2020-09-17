Luke Combs, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett were the big winners at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs) with two prizes apiece.

Luke Combs at the ACMs

The 30-year-old country singer won Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for 'What You See Is What You Get', and he capped his double triumph off by performing an emotional version of 'Better Together' from Nashville's Bluebird Cafe, which he dedicated to his wife Nicole Hocking after they married in August.

Prior to his performance, Luke said: "I know it's been a crazy year for everybody and there have been bright spots, I'm sure, for all of us, and one of the biggest bright spots of my entire life was getting married this year.

"So I want to play you guys a song that I wrote for my wife before we were married."

Old Dominion won Group of the Year and Song of the Year for their top tune 'One Man Band', and Thomas made history alongside Carrie Underwood as they were announced as joint winners of the Entertainer of the Year prize in the accolade's first-ever tie.

Shocked host Keith Urban - who won last year's Entertainer of the Year - first revealed Thomas as one of the lucky winners.

Thomas said: "Oh my goodness gracious. Keith, what is happening right now?

"Thank you to the Lord Jesus Christ, my Lord and saviour. Thank you so much my wife, my baby girls who are watching this right now, Willa Gray, I love you. Ada James, I love you. Lennon, I love you.

"To my management, to my record label, to my publishers, to LiveNation and everyone has made this possible - my band and crew, who have put in countless hours just making our show what it is. Thank you to the fans."

Carrie was also presented with a trophy, and she said: "2020, man! Thank you, God, so much. All Glory, glory to God. And thank you to the ACMs, not just for this, but for putting me in such incredible company.

"I am more than happy to share this with Thomas Rhett and just to have my name mentioned with his and Luke and Luke and Eric Church."

Thomas wasn't done there as he also took home Video of the Year for his song 'Remember You Young' at this year's ACMs, which aired from three Nashville venues, Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe.

Other winners on the night included Maren Morris triumphing in the Female Artist of the Year category, Tenille Townes won New Female Artist of the Year, and Riley Green was handed New Male Artist of the Year.

Taylor Swift performed her song 'Betty' live for the first time at the spectacle, from the stage of the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, in her first ACMs performance for seven years.

What's more, Blake Shelton took home the Single of the Year accolade for 'God's Country', and Dan + Shay won duo of the year.

The 55th ACM Awards complete winners list:

Entertainer of the Year - Tie

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year

Maren Morris

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Duo of the Year

Dan + Shay

Group of the Year

Old Dominion

New Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Townes

New Male Artist of the Year

Riley Green

Album of the Year

What You See Is What You Get - Luke Combs

Single of the Year

'God's Country' - Blake Shelton

Song of the Year

'One Man Band' - Old Dominion

Video of the Year

'Remember You Young' - Thomas Rhett

Songwriter of the Year

Hillary Lindsey

Music Event of the Year

'Fooled Around and Fell in Love' - Miranda Lambert feat. Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and Elle King