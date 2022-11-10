Luke Combs was the big winner at this year's CMA Awards.

Luke Combs and wife Nicole Combs at this year's CMA Awards

The 32-year-old singer scooped the coveted Entertainer of the Year prize and the Album of the Year accolade for 'Growin' Up' at the ceremony at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday (09.11.22).

Upon accepting the Entertainer of the Year prize, Luke - who attended the event with his wife Nicole Combs - said: "I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true, my beautiful, beautiful wife Nicole, our beautiful four-and-a-half-month-old son Tex at home right now. This is a dream come true."

Luke beat off competition from Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen in the Entertainer of the Year category.

He said: "There is nobody in this category that doesn't deserve to be standing up here.

"And I am just so thankful to my team. Everybody that's been a part of this journey, everybody in this room, I owe so much to you.

"I love you so much. I just cannot believe this. Thank you for country music, and let me tell you one more thing about tonight. This is my fifth or sixth time at this award show, and country sounded more country than it has in a long time tonight."

Lainey Wilson also tasted success on the night, winning New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year, in which she overcame Miranda, Carrie, Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce.

Cody Johnson also scooped two prizes at the spectacle, winning both Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year for his tune 'Til You Can't'.

Other winners included Chris Stapleton landing the Male Vocalist of the Year award, while Brothers Osborne won Vocal Duo of the Year, and Old Dominion were awarded the Vocal Group of the Year prize.

This year's Country Music Association Awards (CMAs) were hosted by country singer Luke Bryan and former NFL star Peyton Manning.

CMA Awards 2022 Winners List:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

New Artist of the Year

Lainey Wilson

Female Vocalist of the Year

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year

'Growin' Up' - Luke Combs

Single of the Year

'Til You Can't' - Cody Johnson

Song of the Year

'Buy Dirt' - Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Music Video of the Year

'Til You Can't - Cody Johnson

Musical Event of the Year

'Never Wanted To Be That Girl' - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Vocal Group of the Year

Old Dominion

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle