Metallica have announced details of their All Within My Hands charity concert and auction.

Metallica's Helping Hands Concert and Auction is back this December

The heavy metal titans' foundation will be raising funds at the Helping Hands Concert and Auction and at Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater on December 13.

Late-night chat show legend Jimmy Kimmel will host proceedings.

Tickets go on sale Friday (26.07.24) at 10am PDT.

The charity - which supports "workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services" - has so far raised a whopping $15 million for various non-profit organisations.

It is also extending its Metallica Scholars Initiative.

Last year's concert saw Metallica bring out St. Vincent and have Greta Van Fleet perform.

Among the organisations to benefit from the money raised was Baby2Baby, First Star, Feeding America, World Central Kitchen, mikeroweWorks Foundation and The Skatepark Project.

The band's star-studded 2021 covers album ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ made a whopping $1 million (£824,430).

Metallica and their collaborators - including Miley Cyrus, Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton - chose the non-profits they wished the money to go to.

Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation previously donated $100,000 to those affected by California's devastating wildfires in 2018.

The 'Nothing Else Matters' rockers - comprising James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Rob Trujilo, and Kirk Hammett - founded All Within My Hands