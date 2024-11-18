Myles Kennedy has been working on "some ideas" for new music with Slash.

The rockers last teamed up on their side project Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators' 2022 LP '4', and the Alter Bridge frontman has confirmed he and the Guns N' Roses axe-slayer have been cooking up some new material and will have the instruments recorded in November, but Myles isn't sure when he can fit in time to record his vocals yet.

He quipped to Guitar Interactive Magazine: “It’s official – we’re making a polka record! Haha, no, seriously, we’ve been working on some ideas while we were touring earlier this year, and I’m really excited about them.

“The question for me is how I fit into the equation with my schedule, but they’ve decided to record the instruments in November, and I’ll come back around to finish the vocals when I can. I’m getting ready to tour, so it’s just about finding time, but with technology, I can stay updated. Slash will send me a text with an update so I can keep working on my parts.”

Earlier this year, the pair brought 'The River Is Rising – Rest of the World Tour' to the UK.

Meanwhile, Slash recently declared that next year is "all about Guns N' Roses".

The guitar hero said they are "trying to make" their first record since 2008's 'Chinese Democracy' and that talks were underway for a small tour.

He told Loudwire Nights: “I’m going into the studio with the Conspirators [his project with Myles Kennedy], getting a new record done and then after that, 2025 is all about Guns N’ Roses.

“We’re trying to get some things going with that. I think there’s a small tour in the summertime next year. I heard a rumour about that anyway, so that’s going to be focused on that. But prior to that, it’s the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour, and then the Conspirators.”

He quipped: “It keeps me out of trouble, as they say.”