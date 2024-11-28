Myles Smith, Elmiene and Good Neighbours have been shortlisted for the prestigious 2025 BRITs Rising Star Award.

The trio join the incredible list of former winners and nominees for the prize that includes Adele, Sam Smith and last year's victors The Last Dinner Party.

The shortlist for the award - which is supported by BBC Radio 1 - was selected by an invited panel of music journalists from the national press, heads of music at major radio and TV stations as well as songwriters, producers and live bookers who work with new rising talent on a regular basis.

The award is open to British artists who, as of 31 October 2024, have not yet achieved a top 20 album or more than one top 20 single in the UK charts.

The 2025 Rising Star Award winner will be announced on Thursday 5th December on BBC Radio 1's New Music Show with Jack Saunders at 6pm.

Myles said: "I'm incredibly honoured to be nominated for the BRITs Rising Star award.

"Growing up in Luton, I started playing pubs and open mic nights when I was just 12 and music quickly became my way of understanding the world and connecting with others.

"This recognition feels like a reflection of that journey – the highs, the challenges and the incredible people who've supported me along the way. Thank you for seeing me, for listening and for believing in the music. It means the world."

Elmiene said: "I'm extremely grateful to be nominated for the Rising Star award. If I could put the feeling of being nominated into words, I would say it's like being completely satisfied with a meal you bought and then finding out it comes with dessert and a drink. Didn't know it could get any better."

Good Neighbours – the duo of Scott Verrill and Oli Fox - added: "The BRITs have always been a huge dream for both of us growing up. We started Good Neighbours purely for the fun of it, so to be up for an actual BRIT award at this stage in our career is the biggest honour. Thank you."

The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard will take place on Saturday 1st March and will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from The O2 Arena.