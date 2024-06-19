Liam Gallagher always reserves a seat for estranged brother Noel at his solo concerts.

Liam Gallagher holds out hope of Noel Gallagher turning up at one of his concerts

The former Oasis frontman has been bickering with his older sibling, the group's former guitarist, since they sparred at the Britpop legends' final concert in Paris in 2009, but the 51-year-old singer still holds out hope of reconciling with Noel, 57.

Simon Love on X recently posted a picture of a piece of paper with Noel's name on it and wrote: “I’m in a hospitality box at Liam Gallagher and I’ve just seen this on a seat in front of mine.”

Turns out it wasn't from Liam's 'Definitely Maybe' 30th anniversary tour, but a 2014 Jesus And Mary Chain concert, however, the 'Columbia' singer has confirmed he does in fact keep a place reserved for his brother at every concert he plays.

He responded: "Yes you never know."

Liam recently claimed Noel is "still playing hard to get" over an Oasis reunion.

Before playing B-side 'Half The World Away' - which was originally sung by his 57-year-old brother Noel - at his show in Cardiff, he dedicated the track to his sibling rival.

He quipped: "So I’m gonna dedicate this next tune to my little brother, who’s still playing hard to get.

"But that’s alright. Word on the street is he was spotted in a really posh chocolate shop – one of them Thorntons – buying some chocolates.

"So you never know! D’you know what I mean?”

Earlier this year, the 'Wonderwall' singer joked that Noel should "send him a box of chocolates" to apologise for the Oasis split.

Speaking to the Sunday Times newspaper, he teased: "I can see him looking back, not looking back in anger, and going, ‘Do you know what? I was really mean to my little brother. Now it is time for me to send him a box of chocolates.' "

Last year, Liam claimed he had approached Noel about being involved in his 'Definitely Maybe' anniversary tour across the UK and Ireland.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter, back in October: "He's been asked and he's refused."

Oasis are also releasing the reissue 'Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)'.

Set for release on August 30 - the date the landmark LP dropped in 1994 - the new formats boast tracks from abandoned from the original recording session at Monnow Valley Studios, as well as outtakes recorded at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall, newly mixed for the first time by Noel with Callum Marinho.