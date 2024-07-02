Papa Roach are set to mark the 25th anniversary of their seminal second studio album, 'Infest', with a one-off concert at London's OVO Arena Wembley next year.

The 'Last Resort' hitmakers will bring their "biggest ever production" to the British capital and take fans on a "journey deep through their vast catalogue of music" at the venue on February 7, 2025.

The nu-metal group will be joined by special guests and a DJ to celebrate the milestone of their acclaimed LP, which was released in April 2000 and peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 200 chart.

Frontman Jacoby Shaddix, 47, commented: “The UK has always been special to us – so we wanted to celebrate this music with you all in a BIG way and I can’t wait to step on that stage.”

The band will donate £1 from each ticket sold for the gig to suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

It's a cause close to home for the singer, who battled suicidal thoughts in the past when he was going through addiction issues and split from his wife.

He said in 2012 about their album 'The Connection', which saw him pen raw songs about the dark period in his life: "There was a moment in the record where I was suicidal.

I was done. I'm like, 'I'm over this. I can't do this anymore. I can't take this pain anymore. Like, I feel so alone and broken and just shattered.'

"Like, everything that I had worked for in my life and said that I wasn't going to be, I don't want to be like my father — what happens? I'm like this drunk, (mess)-up that destroyed his family. I did it. I'm sitting there like, 'I did everything I said I'd never do.'"

Tickets for Wembley will go on sale on Friday (05.07.24) at 10am.

Papa Roach released their debut album 'Old Friends from Young Years' in 1997 but the follow-up was their big breakthrough with the singles 'Last Resort' and 'Broken Home'.

Their last studio album was 2022's 'Ego Trip'.