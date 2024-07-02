Pink has cancelled her concert in Bern, Switzerland.

Pink has been forced to pull out of her concert in Bern due to medical orders

The 43-year-old pop superstar was due to bring her 'Summer Carnival' to the Wankdorf Stadium on Wednesday (03.07.24), but she has been forced to axe the concert on "doctor's advice" after undergoing a “thorough medical examination”.

Refunds will be offered as the gig is not being rescheduled.

The promoter said in a statement: "It is with great regret that we have to cancel Pink's concert on Wednesday, 3 July at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern.

“Due to illness and after a thorough medical examination, the performance has to be cancelled on doctor’s advice.

“Unfortunately, the concert cannot be rescheduled due to the current tour planning.

“Tickets can be returned at the place of purchase.

“We deeply regret the circumstances and thank you for your understanding.

“We wish Pink a speedy and full recovery.”

The 'So What' hitmaker is next due onstage on Saturday (06.07.24) in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Last year, the ‘Get The Party Started’ star, who performs flying aerobics during her energetic concerts, had to cancel shows due to "family medical issues" and her own "respiratory infection" in North America.

The 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again' singer also had to cancel a show in Arlington after she was struck down with a sinus infection.

She told fans at the time: "I’m very sorry to report that I have come down with a bad sinus infection, and the doctor advised me not to perform tonight. I am so disappointed. You know I do everything in my power to never miss a show."