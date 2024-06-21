Post Malone is set to debut new music at the one-off 'A Night in Nashville' concert.

Post Malone is going to debut new music live on July 16

The 'Circles' hitmaker recently announced his sixth studio album, 'F-1 Trillion', will arrive on August 16, and he is heading to the music city in Tennessee a month before, on July 16, to play a special show - in partnership with Bud Light and strictly for fans aged 21 years and over - to showcase what he's been working on.

The 28-year-old star said in a statement: “Bud Light has rocked with me for a while now, and I really can’t thank them enough for all the love and support they’ve shown through the years.

“July 16th is going to be a kick ass night and I can’t wait to share what I’ve been working on with everybody.”

Fans have been told to private message Bud Light on Facebook and Instagram to find out how to enter the ticket ballot.

Todd Allen, senior vice president of marketing for Bud Light, commented: “Post Malone is the hottest artist in the world and a loyal Bud Light partner and true fan of the brand. Bud Light has been so lucky to have a front row seat to his remarkable career over the years and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this new era with him.

“Bud Light is bringing the best of country music to fans all summer long and ‘A Night in Nashville’ is the epitome of a true once-in-a-lifetime country experience we know fans will never forget.”

The follow-up to 2023's 'Austin' features the already released singles 'I Had Some Help', with Morgan Wallen, 31, and 'Pour Me A Drink' featuring country star Blake Shelton, 48.

Meanwhile, Post recently gushed over Taylor Swift, 34, after appearing on the hit single 'Fortnight' from her LP 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

He penned on Instagram: "It’s once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift comes into this world.

“I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey. I love you so much. Thank you Tay. (sic)”