Robbie Williams is to debut his dance act Lufthaus at the Creamfields festival this summer.

The Take That star created the band with Flynn Francis and Tim Metcalfe during the COVID-19 pandemic to celebrate their love of Berlin's electronic music scene and the time they all spent on the dancefloor in nightclubs and they released their debut album 'Visions Volume 1’ last year' - and now they are set to perform live at a UK festival for the first time with a set at the dance event in Cheshire in August.

A statement released by the festival revealed: "Just Announced! A UK debut for Lufthaus, a brand-new electronic group of Robbie Williams, Tim Metcalfe and Flynn Francis, will be playing a very special set on Arc stage at Creamfields 2024, Sunday 25th August!"

The band will perform in the sunset slot on the Arc stage on the closing day of the festival. Other acts on the line-up include Calvin Harris, Tiesto, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Fatboy Slim and Example.

Announcing his dance act's album last year, Robbie explained the project has been a labour of love for the trio. He said in a statement: "This isn’t just a collection of songs.

"It’s our heart, our soul and our vision for what electronic music can be. With Flynn and Tim by my side, we’ve embarked on a musical journey that we’re eager to share with the world."

Francis said of the record: "We had a lot of fun making this album, and I think that translates in the music. Each track is a sonic chapter in our journey, reflecting the evolution of our friendship and our collective experiences within electronic music."

Tim added: "Every track on ‘Visions Volume 1’ tells a story, a memory, an emotion."

Creamfields runs from August 22-25 in Daresbury, Cheshire.