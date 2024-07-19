Sam Smith turned down a collaboration with Major Lazer on the song ‘Cold Water’.

Sam Smith turned down Major Lazer collaboration

The 32-year-old singer/songwriter was approached by the trio - record producer Diplo, and DJs Walshy Fire and Ape Drums - about working on the 2016 track but Sam rejected the offer and it went to Justin Bieber instead.

Speaking on BBC Sounds’ 'Sidetracked' with Nick Grimshaw and Annie Mac, Sam said: "The only time I got sent a song that I heard and then became a well-known song was ‘Cold Water’ by Major Lazer with Justin Bieber. They sent me that to sing and at the time I was so busy and couldn’t do it and we passed on it – but I’m happy I passed on it because Justin Bieber did it way better than what I would have done. It was made for him."

Meanwhile, Sam has collaborated with Calvin Harris on two tracks ‘Promises’ and ‘Desire’ and loved working with the DJ.

They said: "I didn’t know what to expect with Calvin because I was like, is this, you know, what does he do? Because some people in the studio, it’s like ‘oh, you don’t play an instrument’. Like you don’t actually make the music. You’re more of a taste maker, which is fab. But he does everything himself. And I was immediately just enamoured by his talent. We just had so much fun making ‘Promises’. It was the funnest day. I think you can hear that in the writing.

"He’s an amazing man, and he’s come to my aid and supported me and built me up at times when I really needed him.”