Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco working on new music

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are working on new music together.

The couple - who recently got engaged - have been spending time together in the studio but have not announced any release dates yet.

After a fan commented on one of Benny's TikTok videos saying: “Benny please make some new songs for our queen," he replied with brief clip of Selena sitting behind a microphone in their home studio.

Benny previously co-produced 'Kill Em with Kindness' and 'Same Old Love' from Selena's 2015 album 'Revival', and in 2019 they collaborated on “'I Can’t Get Enough', alongside Tainy and J Balvin.

They also worked on Selena's 2024 song 'Single Soon'.

Meanwhile, Selena, 32, recently revealed she feels genuinely happy" in her life after getting engaged to record producer Benny.

The brunette beauty - who began her career as a child actress - told E! News: "I'm genuinely happy where I am and I feel great."

Selena has enjoyed significant success as an actress and as a singer but the 'Good For You' hitmaker recently acknowledged that she's "a little too old for the pop-star life".

She told Variety: "I definitely think my strong suit is probably acting.

"But one thing I’m proud of in music is being able to tell a story - I love mostly ballads, and they’re very transparent and honest. But I think I might be a little too old for the pop-star life.

"I’m genuinely so happy to just be in this new era of my life, because in a lot of ways, it’s just the beginning."

Selena intends to focus on her acting career for the time being.

She said: "I love storytelling, and my music career is separate. However, I don’t see that being a forever thing."