SEVENTEEN hope they "blow everybody away" when they make history at Glastonbury.

The South Korean boy band - comprising S.Coup, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino – will become the first-ever K-pop band to play the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, on Friday (28.06.24).

Choi Seungcheol aka S. Coup told the BBC of the major milestone at the world-famous festival: “There's a great sense of responsibility.

“We’ll keep coming back to that feeling and do our best to prepare, so that we can blow everybody away... Not just our fans, but every other member of the audience.”

Choi insists they have no problem playing in the daylight.

The 28-year-old star said: “The time of day doesn't really matter to us.

“It's actually even better that we’ll be performing in the afternoon because the audience can see us better under sunlight.”

Meanwhile, Caity Baser has slammed those who have taken issue with the lineup this year.

Glasto is championing more female artists as Dua Lipa, 28, and SZA, 34 - who are joined by Coldplay as the headliners – are making history with it being the first time there has been more than one female headliner.

Shania Twain, 58, is playing the coveted Sunday afternoon legends slot.

The 21-year-old rising star - who plays the Avalon Stage on Sunday (30.06.24) - had this message for complainers when interviewed by Metro.co.uk: "Don’t go then."

She continued: "Why do you care?

"I have never looked at a line-up for a festival and gone, 'Oh that s***.'

"I don’t care [who is playing] like I’m going to go and enjoy. Also, SZA, what? She’s been my number one listened-to artist since I was like 12.

"I love her so much! And Coldplay? What do you mean? It’s Shania Twain. What more do you want?

"People need to chill out and I guarantee you when they’re there they’ll go, 'Aw that was sick.' What’s all the fuss about?"