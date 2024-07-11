Shania Twain warms up for gigs by bouncing on a trampoline.

The 'That Don't Impress Me Much' singer explained how she gets ready for performances by jumping up and down as the exercise "drops the vocals".

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column ahead of her BST Hyde Park gig on Sunday (07.07.24), Shania said: "I love to warm up with my little mini trampoline. I travel with that a lot. I jump on it and it drops the vocals.

"It just lets everything go. I need that little bit of space for a mini trampoline."

Shania, 58, has enjoyed a busy few weeks after performing in the Glastonbury Festival's Legends slot last month and is pleased to see that country music is trendy again.

She said: "Country music has kinda come back around in fashion, right? I don't care if they're cowboy boots, Wellington boots, we're going to do some s***-kicking right now!"

The 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' artist had career-saving vocal surgery in 2018 and accepts that her singing voice has been permanently altered by the procedure.

Shania explained: "It took a lot of retraining and a lot of physiotherapy in order to sing on stage live.

"Now, I sing differently. It might sound a bit more technical but where I was in falsetto before, now I am in full voice. I have two Gore-Tex crutches in there (the throat).

"It's like learning how to walk again after you've had a structural reinforcement in there, and you have to accept you're never going to sing in the same way. It's physically different."

However, Shania's warm-up has been made considerably easier by the surgery.

She said: "Before the operation, singing was a lot more work, I couldn't sing anything without serious two hours of warm-up. Now, I can do a 20-minute warm-up like everyone else, it's much more manageable now."