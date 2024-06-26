Shania Twain would love to ride a horse to the stage when she plays Glastonbury this weekend.

The 'You're Still The One' hitmaker has previously performed seated on her favourite four-legged animal during her Las Vegas residency show, and if she can find a horse for her Sunday afternoon (30.06.24) legends slot and she is given permission, she'd love to ride to the Pyramid Stage in saddle.

Appearing on 'BBC Breakfast', she said: "I love horses. I love animals I’m going to see if there’s a horse around, I can borrow.

"I’d love to ride a horse to the stage," but admitted, "I’ll have to find out if it’s allowed."

The 58-year-old country pop icon admits it's "surreal" following in the footsteps of the likes of Dolly Parton and Diana Ross playing the slot reserved for music royalty.

She said: "They are all people I consider to be music heroes and have been a big influence on my own career, so it’s surreal to have been invited

"It’s been explained to me that it is a real event, a once in a lifetime thing. Everyone keeps going: ‘Let me tell you about it. Let me tell you about my experiences.’"

As well as performing on a horse, the 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!' hitmaker has also duetted with her own horse before.

For the 'ACM Presents: Our Country' TV special in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Shania performed in self-isolation for the virtual show with her horse and pet dog by her side in her barn.

She said: "These are crazy times, but we're gonna do what we always do, and pull together get through it. From our homes to your homes, with stories, songs, and all of us because let's face it, we're all in this together."