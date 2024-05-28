Slash has branded AI "confusing and misleading".

Slash doesn't have a use for AI in its current form

The Guns N' Roses frontman, 58, fears that overuse of the technology will lead to more music having the same "look or sound".

Speaking on the 'Battleground Podcast', he said: “I’m not super excited about this new development, only because I just know that people, for the most part, are gonna use it so much that it’s gonna be confusing and misleading.”

“There’s just gonna be too much of the same kind of look or sound for different things. I see it happening already.”

Although he is not a fan and sees no use for it himself, Slash would love to see someone create something "unique and useful" with it.

He continued: “I’m the guy that likes to go into a studio and record a band live and do it analog. So the idea of AI, I can’t think of any application where it makes any sense to me for what it is that I do.

“I’m interested to see who comes up with something really great and unique and useful for me.

“But having AI reproduce anything or actually produce anything original in terms of music does not really thrill me.”

The rock legend's comments on AI come after he teased Guns N' Roses are "trying" to make a new album.

The axe-slayer recently released ‘Orgy Of The Damned’, a record of mostly blues tracks featuring a string of guest vocalists, and he didn't want to "drag" his bandmate Axl Rose into appearing on the LP because their group are busy with the long-awaited follow-up to 2008's 'Chinese Democracy', on which he didn't appear.

Explaining why Axl and his The Conspirators collaborator Myles Kennedy don't feature on his new album, Slash was quoted by the Daily Star Sunday newspaper's Wired column as saying: "It was my own side thing, so I wasn't dragging my own guys in.

"Guns N' Roses are trying to make their own record and I'm working with them in that capacity, but this didn't involve anyone else."

In December, the group released 'Perhaps', followed by 'The General', which were both recorded around the same time as 'Chinese Democracy', just like 2021's releases 'Absurd' and 'Hard Skool'.

The notorious record was delayed for years and held up by legal issues, while Slash, bassist Duff McKagan and drummer Matt Sorum quit the group, and only frontman Axl and keyboardist Dizzy Reed remained.