SZA admitted she "faced" her "fears" headlining Glastonbury on Sunday night (30.06.24).

The 'Kill Bill' hitmaker, 34, was anxious about taking to the Pyramid Stage to close out the world-famous music festival but overcame her stage fright with her set at Worthy Farm, and thanked her team and backing musicians for making it possible.

Taking to social media after the set, she wrote on Instagram: "Tonight I faced my fears . Tonight my entire team made the impossible possible !!

THANK YOU @dan_norman_ for working tirelessly w me on this stage ! Thank you @fulloutcortland and the incredible dancers ! To my fire ass band @turnthepaygepro @_arioneal @dec_on_bass and T and Tim and Hector and @cass.meyers @notmrblue @sageaflocka @gorditaapplebum @maddiemadddie @matthewreisman @reginaldreisman @deelishdeanna @turnbullhair @helloamber @memechanele @iamstillpunch and every single person that helped make this happen . Thank you from the bottom of my heart for dreaming w me Glastonbury 2024 down. (sic)"

Ahead of her set, there was a backlash about the R’n’B soul star being chosen as a headliner, with many claiming they didn’t know who she was, and the crowd was not as big as the previous nights when Dua Lipa and Coldplay headlined.

SZA was also hit with technical issues for those watching at home through the BBC iPlayer app.

The ‘Snooze’ singer was also around 15 minutes late to the stage as she had been at American Express presents BST Hyde Park the previous night.

No explanation was given.

Nonetheless, there is no denying her impeccable vocal abilities.

SZA debuted her new sci-fi, bug-themed set at BST, and it was no different for Glastonbury.

She left fans speechless spinning with blades, gyrating on top of a humongous ant, and clambering her way up a giant tree.

The Grammy winner treated fans to all the hits, including ‘Kiss Me More’, which usually features Doja Cat, ‘Snooze’, ‘Kill Bill, and ‘Nobody Gets Me’.

While there was no Doja, SZA threw in a cover of Prince and the Revolution’s 1986 classic ‘Kiss’.

During fan-favourite ‘Kill Bill’, the singer sang “I might kill my ex” dancing with blades.