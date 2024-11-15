Tate McRae has announced her third album.

The 21-year-old singer - whose first song 'One Day' went viral on YouTube - will release her new record 'So Close To What' on February 21 2025 through RCA Records.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Tate wrote: "Making this album has been the most beautiful and exciting journey I cannot wait to finally share it with you !!!!!!!!!!"

The album has been preceded by her new single '2 hands', which is out now, along with the music video.

The single follows the release of the Canadian star's hit 'It’s ok I’m ok' which earned Tate her highest-charting debut on the Billboard Hot 100 and has collected more than 165 million global streams to date.

According to a press release, Tate's new album "represents the journey of growing up when the road ahead feels infinite and the destination increasingly elusive. It’s an introspective exploration of self-discovery, love, and searching for balance in moments of uncertainty."

Alongside launching an album, Tate has also revealed she will be embarking on her 'Miss Possessive' world tour next year, during which she will perform 50 dates throughout South America, Europe, UK, and North America.

The tour kicks off on March 18 in Mexico City, with shows in São Paulo, London, Amsterdam, Prague, New York, Nashville, and many more before wrapping up in Los Angeles on September 26.

Tate also announced 'Supalonely' hitmaker BENEE will be joining as support on all Europe and UK dates while Swedish singer Zara Larsson will join across all US and Canada dates.

Tickets for the 'Miss Possessive' tour go on general sale next Friday (22.11.24) at 9am local time in the UK and Europe and 11am local time in the US at tatemcrae.com and livenation.co.uk.

The 'Miss Possessive' tour dates are:

Tuesday, March 18 - Mexico City, Mexico - Pepsi Centre

Saturday, March 22 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina

Sunday, March 23 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile

Tuesday, March 25 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Coliseo

Thursday, March 27 - Bogota, Colombia - Estereo Picnic

Saturday, March 29 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brazil

Wednesday, May 7 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena

Friday, May 9 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

Monday, May 13 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyer-Halle

Wednesday, May 14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

Friday, May 16 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

Monday, May 19 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

Tuesday, May 20 - London, UK - The O2

Friday, May 23 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Saturday, May 24 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

Tuesday, May 27 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

Wednesday, May 28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Friday, May 30 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

Sunday, June 1 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

Tuesday, June 3 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

Wednesday, June 4 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

Friday, June 6 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

Sunday, June 8 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle – Halle D

Tuesday, June 10 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

Wednesday, June 11 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

Friday, June 13 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

Monday, June 16 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

Wednesday, June 18 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

Tuesday, August 5 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Thursday, August 7 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Saturday, August 9 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Wednesday, August 13 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Friday, August 15 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Saturday, August 16 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, August 19 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Friday, August 22 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Sunday, August 24 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Tuesday, August 26 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Friday, August 29 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sunday, August 31 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Wednesday, September 3 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Saturday, September 6 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Tuesday, September 9 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Thursday, September 11 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, September 13 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

Tuesday, September 16 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Thursday, September 18 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Saturday, September 20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Wednesday, September 24 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Friday, September 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum.