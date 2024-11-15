Tate McRae has announced her third album.
The 21-year-old singer - whose first song 'One Day' went viral on YouTube - will release her new record 'So Close To What' on February 21 2025 through RCA Records.
Announcing the news on Instagram, Tate wrote: "Making this album has been the most beautiful and exciting journey I cannot wait to finally share it with you !!!!!!!!!!"
The album has been preceded by her new single '2 hands', which is out now, along with the music video.
The single follows the release of the Canadian star's hit 'It’s ok I’m ok' which earned Tate her highest-charting debut on the Billboard Hot 100 and has collected more than 165 million global streams to date.
According to a press release, Tate's new album "represents the journey of growing up when the road ahead feels infinite and the destination increasingly elusive. It’s an introspective exploration of self-discovery, love, and searching for balance in moments of uncertainty."
Alongside launching an album, Tate has also revealed she will be embarking on her 'Miss Possessive' world tour next year, during which she will perform 50 dates throughout South America, Europe, UK, and North America.
The tour kicks off on March 18 in Mexico City, with shows in São Paulo, London, Amsterdam, Prague, New York, Nashville, and many more before wrapping up in Los Angeles on September 26.
Tate also announced 'Supalonely' hitmaker BENEE will be joining as support on all Europe and UK dates while Swedish singer Zara Larsson will join across all US and Canada dates.
Tickets for the 'Miss Possessive' tour go on general sale next Friday (22.11.24) at 9am local time in the UK and Europe and 11am local time in the US at tatemcrae.com and livenation.co.uk.
The 'Miss Possessive' tour dates are:
Tuesday, March 18 - Mexico City, Mexico - Pepsi Centre
Saturday, March 22 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina
Sunday, March 23 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile
Tuesday, March 25 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Coliseo
Thursday, March 27 - Bogota, Colombia - Estereo Picnic
Saturday, March 29 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brazil
Wednesday, May 7 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena
Friday, May 9 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre
Monday, May 13 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyer-Halle
Wednesday, May 14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
Friday, May 16 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
Monday, May 19 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
Tuesday, May 20 - London, UK - The O2
Friday, May 23 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
Saturday, May 24 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Tuesday, May 27 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
Wednesday, May 28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Friday, May 30 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
Sunday, June 1 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
Tuesday, June 3 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
Wednesday, June 4 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
Friday, June 6 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
Sunday, June 8 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle – Halle D
Tuesday, June 10 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
Wednesday, June 11 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
Friday, June 13 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
Monday, June 16 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
Wednesday, June 18 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
Tuesday, August 5 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Thursday, August 7 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
Saturday, August 9 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
Wednesday, August 13 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Friday, August 15 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Saturday, August 16 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Tuesday, August 19 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Friday, August 22 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
Sunday, August 24 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Tuesday, August 26 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Friday, August 29 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sunday, August 31 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Wednesday, September 3 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Saturday, September 6 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Tuesday, September 9 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Thursday, September 11 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Saturday, September 13 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
Tuesday, September 16 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Thursday, September 18 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Saturday, September 20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Wednesday, September 24 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Friday, September 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum.