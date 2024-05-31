Usher is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

Usher will receive his gong at the BET Awards

The 45-year-old star will be honoured for his career achievements at the BET Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 30.

Connie Orlando, the BET EVP, Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy, said: "The relationship between BET and Usher spans decades, from his multiple appearances on 106 and Park, to most recently winning the Entertainer of the Year trophy at the 55th NAACP Image Awards.

"From his chart-topping hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable vocals to his signature moves and sound, Usher continues to stand on culture, setting new standards for the music industry and black excellence.

"We look forward to creating an amazing line-up to pay tribute to our global icon."

Previous winners of the award include Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, Samuel Jackson, and Lionel Richie.

Usher performed the Super Bowl half-time show in Las Vegas earlier this year, and the chart-topping star admitted that it was one of the highlights of his career.

The singer explained that he wanted to produce a memorable performance for his fans.

Speaking prior to the event, he told Vogue: "It has to be perfect.

"I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it’s a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point."

Usher also wanted fans to feel "hopeful" after watching his performance.

He shared: "People will tune in for a football game, but I hope when they look at that half-time performance, I’m hoping they walk away with something that’s healing them.

"Something that makes them feel hopeful, and not just look at the past, but have hope for the future, and have hope for a different type of future than we’re looking at right now in the present."