As Grandparents’ Day approaches this Sunday (6th October), Del Monte® has teamed up with TV favourite Fern Britton to launch a campaign dedicated to celebrating the irreplaceable role grandmothers play in passing down beloved family recipes. The “Nans from Del Monte” campaign is calling on grandmas from across the UK to share their treasured bakes and keep the rich tradition of family baking alive for future generations.

Grandparents’ Day

Are Family Baking Traditions in Jeopardy?

For many grandmothers, the art of baking is a proud legacy passed down through generations. However, a recent study commissioned by Del Monte® found that 74% of Brits fear these cherished family recipes could be lost forever. While 41% of people fondly remember baking with their own grandparents, nearly half of today’s grandmothers (46%) admit they no longer bake with their grandchildren, raising concerns that classic bakes like apple crumble and Victoria sponge may slowly disappear.

The pressures of modern life play a significant part. With the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, 62% of families are cutting back on baking to save money, and 51% cite a lack of time as a barrier. But the love for baking remains strong—87% of people say they’d love to get back in the kitchen more often.

As the face of the campaign, Fern Britton knows firsthand the importance of keeping those family recipes alive. “For me, these recipes are more than just food—they are memories, connections to loved ones, and a way to keep family history alive,” Fern says. “In my family, we’ve passed down bakes like Victoria sponge and apple pie through the generations, and baking together has created some of my fondest memories with my children. It’s such a joy to think I’ll be able to share these recipes with my grandchildren, too.”

Could You Be the Next ‘Nan from Del Monte’?

Keeping Family Recipes Alive

Del Monte® is bringing back the spirit of their iconic 1980s ‘Man from Del Monte’ ads, but this time, it’s grandmothers in the spotlight. The search is on for the first-ever ‘Nans from Del Monte’—grandmothers who are proud of their family baking heritage and want to share it with the next generation.

If you’re a grandmother who still loves baking with your grandkids, or you have a treasured family recipe that’s been passed down, this is your chance to shine. As part of the campaign, five grandmothers will be shortlisted to become the official ‘Nans from Del Monte’—giving your seal of approval to delicious recipes, just like the iconic ‘Man from Del Monte’ once did. You can also nominate someone you know – so if your mum or even a family friend is perfect for this – why not enter their name?

Thierry Montange, Marketing Director at Del Monte® Europe and Africa, says: “Grandparents have always been the heart of family baking, and we want to honour that tradition. In today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy to let these precious family moments slip away, but through this campaign, we want to inspire grandmothers and families alike to reignite their love for baking.”

How To Apply To Become A Nan From Del Monte

Children Keeping Recipes

Del Monte is asking families to visit freshdelmontefun.com/nan-from-del-monte to nominate themselves or a baking-loving grandmother they know. Simply share a favourite recipe, and you could be in with a chance of becoming one of the very first ‘Nans from Del Monte.’ The competition closes on 30th October.

So, this Grandparents’ Day, why not dust off your family recipe book, get in the kitchen with your grandchildren, and share the love of baking that’s been passed down through your family? After all, there’s no better way to keep traditions alive than by spending quality time together over a batch of your favourite bakes.