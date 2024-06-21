Catherine, Princess of Wales has shared a photograph of Prince William leaping over sand dunes with their three children to mark his 42nd birthday.

The royal, 42, posted the never-before-seen picture of her husband playing with their kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, at the beach on Friday (21.06.24) morning as she continues to largely stay out of the public eye as she receives preventative cancer treatment.

She captioned the image, which was released on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account: “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! C x.”

The snap was taken by Catherine in Norfolk last month, with the backdrop of the image similar to the one in the royal’s Father’s Day photo in honour of her husbands that was shared on Sunday (16.06.24).

Catherine and William’s daughter Charlotte is on his right in the image, while Louis looks down while clutching his father’s hand – as a delighted George waves at the camera.

The image prompted a flood of tributes to the Waleses in the comments section of their Instagram account.

Elsewhere, the Royal Family’s social media earlier also wished the Prince a happy birthday with a throwback snap of the heir to the throne.

The black-and-white shot shows a young William with his father, King Charles, with the caption reading: “Wishing the Prince of Wales a very happy birthday!”

A post from the National Museum of the Royal Navy also paid tribute to William – praising his “significant stint with the Royal Navy as part of his military training” after he completed a two-month attachment in 2008.

Its message added: “His diverse training has been a testament to his commitment to serving his country.”

As well as his wife’s health woes, William has had to watch his father Charles, 75, battle cancer, with the world told in February the monarch was battling an undisclosed form of the disease.

Catherine briefly returned to the public spotlight at Trooping the Colour last week with William and their three children, but in a personal message to the nation, the princess revealed even though she is making good progress with her health battle she is “not out of the woods yet”.