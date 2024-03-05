King Charles encouraged Queen Camilla to take a break from her royal duties.

Queen Camilla is taking a break from royal duties

The 76-year-old royal is taking a break from her scheduled duties this week, and Charles - who is currently receiving treatment for cancer - has wholeheartedly backed her decision.

A source told Us Weekly: "Charles saw that Camilla was working too hard while also worrying and trying to care for Charles."

The insider suggested that the couple - who have been married since 2005 - actually took the decision together.

The source explained: "They both decided she should take a week off so she isn’t burning the candle at both ends."

In February, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer.

The 75-year-old monarch underwent a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate and doctors noticed a "separate issue of concern" that ultimately led to his cancer diagnosis.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure."

Charles - who ascended to the throne in 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth - is keen to return to his public duties "as soon as possible".

The Palace said: "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."