Princess Anne has been discharged from hospital five days after being injured by a horse.

Princess Anne has left hospital after her accident

The 73-year-old Princess Royal was admitted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol after suffering "minor injuries and concussion" in an accident with a horse at her home in Gloucestershire on Sunday (23.06.24) and it's now been confirmed she has been deemed well enough to go home.

Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence said: "I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay."

Anne is believed to be planning to rest at home as she recuperates and will not return to royal duties until given the green light by doctors.

The royal - who is a highly skilled horsewoman and competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics – is believed to have sustained her injuries while walking on her Gloucestershire estate in an accident thought to have been caused by a kick from a horse.

Although the exact cause of the injuries is unconfirmed, Anne’s medical team have said her head injuries are consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs.

Sir Tim previously said of his wife's condition: "She’s doing fine. Slow, but sure. She is recovering well, thank you. We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care – and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene.

He also thanked everyone for their messages of support following the accident. He added: "We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal."

Buckingham Palace previously said in a statement: "The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery.”

As well as missing a state banquet in honour of Japan's Emperor Naruhito, Princess Anne won't take part in a planned overseas tour to Canada this weekend.