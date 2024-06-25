Princess Charlotte is a "huge" fan of Taylor Swift.

Princess Charlotte is a massive Taylor Swift fan

The nine-year-old princess recently attended one of Taylor's concerts at Wembley Stadium alongside her dad Prince William and her brother Prince George - but Charlotte was particularly excited to see the chart-topping pop star in action.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Princess Charlotte is the huge Taylor Swift fan in the family.

"She has wanted to go to the concert for months, but with her mum being treated for cancer, this was a really special day to be able to celebrate her Papa's birthday like this."

Taylor, 34, and the royals posed for a selfie backstage after the concert, and Charlotte relished her experience at Wembley.

The insider shared: "Charlotte absolutely loved [the concert].

"They are really wonderful children. William and Kate have done a fantastic job raising all three of them. They understand and appreciate how lucky they are meeting someone like Taylor Swift."

William thanked Taylor for a "great evening" after he posed for a selfie with the singer along with his children.

The future monarch - who also has Prince Louis, six, with the Princess of Wales - captioned the Instagram post: "Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening!"

Similarly, Taylor posted a photograph that featured herself, her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the royals on her own account.

The 'Shake it Off' hitmaker - who began dating Travis in 2023 - captioned the snap: "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start. (sic)"

Taylor is set to play eight shows at Wembley this year, and a host of celebrities - including the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Cara Delevingne and Tom Cruise - have already been spotted at the gigs.