This five star Resort spread over eight floors with a range of stunning guest rooms at its heart.

Celtic Manor

Whether you intend to party, or just kick-back and soak up the surroundings you will find everything you need. Take the lift to the many bars and restaurants, Celtic Manor, has eight restaurants, some on site others a short free complimentary shuttle ride away.

There is something for everyone - treatments in the Forum Spa, wine and dine in one of the many specialist restaurants, relax, unwind with a cocktail or a glass of bubbly in one of the several bars. Sports fans can enjoy a game of golf on a championship golf course, have a game of tennis, try fishing in one of the lakes. For kids climbing the forest jump high ropes or taking part in archery events.

With so much on offer we dropped in for a two day overnight stay and sample some of the pleasures this beautiful resort has on offer.

On arrival we were directed by the hotel concierge to the underground carpark, then a quick escalator ride up to the reception to book in. The entrance foyer is huge giving an uninterrupted view across the ground floor, while looking upwards an open view to the top floors, breath taking.

Entrance & Reception

Bronze Children at play

The receptionist quickly took us through the booking in process then after answering any questions explained where everything was before showing us to the lifts and to our room.

The Room

The Signature Room

Signature Rooms - sixth floor luxury with opulent interiors and stunning cosy autumn views.

We were staying in a Signature suite on the sixth floor, as you enter on your left is the bathroom that opens on to the shower, large bath and double sinks.

An additional touch of luxury were the selection of Elemis products, shower gel, soap, moisturiser, and hand cream to spoil ourselves with.

Stepping back into the corridor there are wardrobes for your clothes, space for shoes and suite cases to be stowed, and large mirrors.

Then you step through into the bedroom/sitting room.

The bed was a super king size with layers of warm-toned bedding fabrics, stunning headboard, and twin bedside tables. Again as if the plush bed wasn't enough another nice touch was an Elemis pillow spray to help you drift off to sleep.

This ran into the living room area, with a couch, two armchairs, a cabinet with tea, coffee, snacks, and a fridge for cool drinks. At the end of the room large glass doors gave an uninterrupted view across the resorts golf course, beautiful views that not even the damp weather could subdue.

So, after unpacking and freshening up we decided to take a look round the hotel. We took the opportunity to browse the resorts shops in particular the jewellery shop. There are also clothing clothing, sportswear and souvenir booths selling anything you may need during your stay.

After deciding on a couple of keepsakes we decided to go and have a drink in the Signature bar.

The Signature Bar is located on the sixth floor and has fabulous views over South Wales providing the perfect backdrop for a glass of ‘fizz’ while chatting and taking in the atmosphere before deciding to take our evening meal in the 'Pad Restuarant'.

The Pad Restaurant

After reading about the Pad restaurant, we had decided to sample the Thai cuisine of chef Larkin Cen, his curries, his infamous wok pad, bao buns all classic Asian dishes.

The restaurant is located in The Manor House, so .we took a ride from reception in the resorts shuttle service that ran us round to our destination

We had a pre-dinner cocktail in the lounge while we studied the menu before being shown to our seats.

Here's what we chose from the menu

Nibbles

Thai Shrimp Crackers Sweet chilli sauce

Vegetable Spring Rolls Vietnamese pickle dipping sauce

Mains

Miso Glazed Cod Udon noodles, Shitake mushrooms, soy jus

Wok Pad Thai Rice noodles, tamarind, beansprouts With Prawns

Dessert

Chocolate and Mandarin - Chocolate terrine, burnt orange, mandarin sorbet

We are fans of Asian cuisine and will happily agree this was one of the best meals we have ever tasted and certainly lived up to the praise. The service was great making the whole evening an experience to savour.

Finishing the evening off in style

We finished our evening off in the resort piano bar with a couple of cocktails listening to the pianist and the singers soulful voice. What a lovely way to finish an evening.

The Forum Spa.

The Forum Spa

The next morning we planned that one of us was going for a spar treatment while the other who is an outdoor runner would take the opportunity to run in these stunning surroundings.

I went down to the Forum Spa after having booked a full body massage with the intention of relieving the stress and remove the toxins from my system.

I was warned that I may feel a bit off later on due to the massage working, but although I was a bit subdued immediately after my session by the afternoon I felt so much better for having the treatment and certainly recommend it.

My partner is the outdoor runner, so donning his running gear he decided to run the circuit around the golf course as no one was out golfing.

Golf Course Lake & Fountain

Spectacular Views

Starting from the resort and heading across the open area through the car park and onto the boundary path, past the lake and fountains startling the Herons as I took in the views over the River Ursk, before dropping into the wooded area surrounding the course. Coming out of the woods I came across the stunning luxury Hunter Lodges then back down into the other side of the golf course. After an hour of running in such surroundings I felt tired but so invigorated, outside exercise is certainly good for the soul especially in these suroundings.

Then it was back to the room for a shower before heading to the 'steak at 6' restaurant for a wonderful breakfast.

Christmas At Celtic Manor Resort

We also got an insight into Christmas at the Celtic Manor Resort, if you are looking for things to do this Christmas, whether it’s as a group or a couple, with or without kids you will be shown a touch of magic guaranteed to captivate all ages. Where you can relax and truly enter into the spirit of the festive season.

Opinion

We thoroughly enjoyed our stay at Celtic Manor Resort, it’s a place that knows how to look after its guests making sure that when they leave they have had an extra special and memorable experience.

They certainly cater for every guest, singles, couples, and families, all will enjoy their time here.

Our only regret is that we did not stay longer with so much more of what is on offer at The Celtic Manor Resort, though we will certainly be coming back.

