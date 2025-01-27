Roll the clock back 12 months and the headlines across Europe were laced with tales of gloom for the continent's most popular ski resorts.

The Skiwelt Region Nachtskifahren image 'TVB Wilder Kaiser' ©bildarchivskiwelt.

Green fields had replaced what should have been the snow-encrusted slopes that should have been loaded with eager tourists enjoying their annual skiing holiday, with global warming appearing to be melting the holiday dreams for skiing lovers.

Yet the good news in the 2025 season has continued to flow, with cooler temperatures bringing more snow and a chance for ski resorts to make good use of the snowmaking plans they have put in place.

While snow may not be as plentiful as it once was in a globe trying to work out how to come to terms with climate change, modern technology is ensuring ski resorts will have enough white stuff to last them long in the future.

The Skiwelt region in Austria is the ultimate example of a location that has been preparing for worst-case scenarios for many years, as they have installed an unrivalled snow-making set-up ensuring snow will cover over 275 kilometres of perfectly groomed slopes.

With 81 modern lifts, panoramic views of glorious mountains and a linked ski resort that includes the Brixen im Thale, Ellmau, Going, Hopfgarten, Itter, Scheffau, Söll and Westendorf, this is the ultimate winter wonderland for all the family.

When it comes to snow-making, there are 18 natural reservoirs in the SkiWelt that are perfectly integrated into the mountains and are largely filled by snowmelt, precipitation and springs.

The Skiwelt team' image Gartner Mathaeus 75 ©

As the snow dilutes into liquid in spring, the water is returned to nature in a natural way and is used to irrigate the diverse fauna.

So even if the weather Gods are not willing to play ball with the tourists, the Skiwelt team has an answer to nature's resistance.

A host of challenging red runs back up the sedate blue runs and for those of you with a more daring edge, a handful of icy and tricky black runs are on offer. The latter is not for the faint-hearted, by the way.

However, it's easy to get lost when you take the plunge and venture off the home tracks in Söll, so the best way to navigate your way around the Skiwelt region is by signing up for the superbly efficient ski school, who act as both tour guides and instructor during their meticulously run five-day courses.

Skiing newcomers are well catered for by multi-lingual instructors who are sympathetic to the most nervous of first-timers, while the more advanced groups can quickly progress from the technicalities of skiing to the more enjoyable pursuit of getting down to enjoying the art at increasing speeds.

SkiWelt Kids Ski School image Wilder-Kaiser-Brixental 1©

The Skiwelt Kids Ski School also wins rave reviews, with parents comfortable leaving their little ones in the capable hands of trained experts who generally get them skiing at a higher standard than the grown-ups by the end of the week.

And if the kids aren't satisfied with their day's skiing, they can have extra entertainment in the evening with a toboggan ride home.

Oh, and if you fancy a touch more skiing after the sun has set, the floodlit slopes in Söll are a great novelty.

Söll used to be a party town, with late-night bars crammed with revellers who were too keen to have fun and didn't seem to be worried if their mind was still blurred by the time they got out on the slopes early the next morning.

Yet this resort now has a very different vibe, with the children's ski school often over-subscribed in peak times and the bars and restaurants heaving with families during the peak skiing seasons.

No trip to Austria would be complete without a sample of the delectable Austrian speciality Apfelstrudel (Apple strudel), while the piping hot Goulash is another delicious lunchtime offering.

For the brave souls willing to take a chance on shaky legs in the afternoon ski session, a couple of bottles of the potent Landbier is an ideal mid-afternoon tipple, with the spring-loaded rubber-topped corks in each bottle making them easy to spot.

Europe's winter ski resorts have felt the heat a little too much in recent years, but locations like Söll are adapting to a new world and are proving that they are here to stay.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

