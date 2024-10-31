The end of 2024 is coming quickly with only a few more months until fireworks light up the sky and we are all starting the countdown to 2025. Each year, everyone tries something different to the year they did before and this time, why not try something different for your holiday in 2025,

When you dive into the world of travel, there are a myriad of things you can do which aren't your standard city break in Paris or beach break in Alcudia (not that these aren’t great things to do). Instead, you could attempt a Camino de Santiago route, head on over to Antarctica and enjoy a cruise or try skiing for the first time.

Change isn’t always needed but sometimes it is a good thing to do and when it comes to holidays, trying something different will bring a completely new experience. Keep on reading to discover three different types of holidays that aren’t your traditional city or beach break.

Cruising

An industry that has grown a lot recently is the cruising industry. Over the years, major cruise lines have been launching new ships, which are extremely impressive - some can hold over 3000 passengers and have go-karts and water slides on them! On a cruise, you’ll get to see multiple destinations in one trip. You’ll go to sleep in Barbados and wake up in St Lucia, or go to sleep in Barcelona and wake up in Genoa. You can travel to pretty much most countries in the world and be able to catch a cruise there.

Skiing

Skiing feels a little like Marmite. Some people love skiing, others don’t enjoy it but it’s something you have to try once in your life. If you have never been skiing before, then try it as something different for your holiday in 2025. There is something magical about seeing it snow each day and being up in the mountains enjoying some drinks and a meal with your partner, family members or friends. There is a big sense of accomplishment once you finish your first run down the slopes and it’s really fun improving, trying different runs and harder grades as the holiday goes on.

Hiking

Honestly, once you go on a hiking holiday, you’ll be hooked and going on many more. When you go away on a hike, you’ll see jaw-dropping landscapes and reach places that not many people go to, as it can be hard to get there via public transport or car. On a hike, you’ll have plenty of time to catch up with your loved ones as well as burn plenty of calories, helping improve your fitness level. Different hikes have different difficulty levels, meaning when you start looking, you’ll find one that suits your ability.

Are you planning on booking a holiday and if so, where are you planning on going? Will you be trying one of the suggestions in our guide? Is there anything missing in our article that you think we should be adding? Let us know in the comment box below, we look forward to hearing from you.

