The cast of hit sitcom 'Absolutely Fabulous' are reuniting to take a look back at the show in a new documentary.

Jennifer Saunders and Dame Joanna Lumley are taking a look back at Absolutely Fabulous in a new documentary

Jennifer Saunders and Dame Joanna Lumley starred in the show about a pair of boozy fashionistas which debuted in 1992 and ran for five seasons and now they are getting the old gang back together for a deep dive into the past sharing anecdotes and behind-the-scenes secrets in a new film for UKTV channel Gold.

Jennifer - who wrote and starred in the series as PR guru Edina Monsoon - said of the documentary: "I loved making 'Ab Fab', but I can’t remember a great deal, so much of this retrospective is a revelation to me.”

Joanna - who played fashion magazine editor Patsy Stone - added: "It was a fabulous wander down memory lane by actresses who only have the faintest grip on reality.

"Really thrilling, and I hope vastly entertaining. I loved every second."

Show commissioner Kirsty Hanson said: "'Absolutely Fabulous' captured the imagination of a whole generation of viewers and helped break the mould for female-led comedy TV forever.

"Fans of the show are in for a real treat ... "

The news comes after Joanna previously revealed she had to stop Jennifer from killing off their characters when 'Ab Fab' came to an end.

She told My Weekly: "I utterly adore Patsy and the thing is, she can’t be destroyed. I hope I’m not saying anything out of turn, but Jennifer said at one time, ‘Shall we just kill them off and bury them?'

"I wrote back the fastest email return I’ve ever written. I said, No, we’ve promised the world we will never die! And to be honest if all that vodka and Champagne they’ve necked over the years hasn’t done the job, then why on earth would their creator be able to do it?”"

The documentary is due to air later this year.