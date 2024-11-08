Alan Halsall could be ruled out of ‘I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!’ Bushtucker Trials after suffering another knee injury.

The 42-year-old actor - who plays Tyrone Dobbs in ‘Coronation Street’ - is set to go into the Australian jungle this year after being forced to pull out of the last series as he needed to have knee surgery but a new problem is said to have put his participation in the camp's attempts to win food under threat.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Alan was meant to be taking part in a padel competition but pulled out at the last minute because his knee was playing up.

"It’s fine now but he just has to be really careful. He might not be able to take part in some of the trials, bosses are currently working out if he will be ruled out of any.

"It’s a huge blow for Alan because he was looking forward to throwing himself into it and now has to be a bit wary."

Meanwhile, 'I'm A Celebrity' bosses have reportedly axed the Walk the Plank trial that saw contestants wobble along a plank suspended at great height before they entered the jungle and are planning a new challenge that is just as scary when the new run begins on November 17.

An industry insider told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "Bosses are staying tight-lipped on exactly what they've got lined up to replace the plank, but rest assured it will be equally as terrifying and exhilarating.

"It won't be an easy ride into camp for the celebrities this year.

"Bosses are pulling out all the stops to ensure the show has a spectacular launch that viewers won't want to miss."