Alison Hammond had to be patient with her son Aidan during filming for their 'Florida Unpacked' series.

The 49-year-old presenter and her 19-year-old son have sampled the sights of the Sunshine State for the BBC travelogue and she joked it was like being with the "work-experience apprentice" as he learnt the TV ropes.

Alison told the BBC: "It was Aidan's first time filming so it felt like I had a work-experience apprentice with me.

"He has the same work ethic as me – early mornings, late nights – but handled it. I was surprised. You know how teenagers can be, but he was great."

Aidan added: "I learned a lot. I used to think presenting was easy but then I had to do it and realised, 'Wow, she's really good'."

Alison also revealed that she had no fears that her teenage son would be embarrassed about travelling with her.

The 'This Morning' host said: "Not at all! He absolutely loves it. He's always asking, 'Can I come?'

"The other day, he was saying how much fun we have together – I bring the lols, I am the life and soul, and he realises that. He's been on plenty of trips with his friends, but he always says he has the best time with me."

Alison wants 'Florida Unpacked' – which begins airing next Monday (27.01.25) - to showcase the importance of family and prove to audiences that they can travel to exotic destinations on a budget.

She said: "First and foremost, that family comes first. And secondly, that you can experience these amazing places without spending a fortune.

"Florida can absolutely be done on a budget. If you're organised and do a bit of research, there are so many free or low-cost activities – like getting a tour of a fire station, or visiting parks that are a fraction of the price of the big ones.

"In today's cost-of-living climate, I think this show will be really helpful. With a little effort, you can make it affordable. And that's what Aidan and I have done for you – we've done the research so you don't have to."