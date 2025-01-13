Alison Hammond is set to return for another series of 'For the Love of Dogs'.

The 49-year-old star took over from the late Paul O'Grady on the ITV programme last year and will once again be on hosting duties when new episodes air this spring.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "Alison wasn't an obvious choice to take over from Paul, who was a devout dog lover.

"She wasn't exactly known for her adoration of canines, unlike lots of other pooch-owning celebrities who were in the frame at one stage.

"But the feeling is that she has bedded into the role and another series was always on the horizon."

Alison revealed last year that she was planning to foster dogs after presenting her first series of the show – which follows the animals and staff at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', she said: "It's the hardest job I've ever done, in the sense that, I love it so much. And I want all of them. I want all of those dogs and I've got a garden big enough for all of those dogs. I want all of them!

"I see it as my therapy, I'm on my way down there. I want to go see the dogs.

"I'm gonna foster this year, it's gonna have to happen."

The 'This Morning' presenter explained that she wants the documentary series to "continue the legacy" of former drag queen Paul – who passed away aged 67 in 2023.

She said: "It's such a lovely show to do, it's doing so well as well. It's Paul's legacy, and it's continuing."