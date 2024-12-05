Alison Hammond has revealed how she lost 11 stone without using weight-loss injections.

Alison Hammond has opened up about her weight loss

The 49-year-old 'This Morning' star was inspired to lose weight after her mother - who died in 2020 - raised concerns about the presenter's pre-diabetic diagnosis.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping UK magazine, she said: "I think that, for people who need to use them, [weight loss jabs are] a good thing - but for me, as soon as I hear any scare story, I get frightened.

"So I haven’t wanted to use them, but that’s not to say I wouldn’t in the future, and I certainly wouldn’t look down on anyone who did."

Alison's mother had type 2 diabetes and was "worried" for her daughter, and the 'Great British Bake Off' star admitted it was "frightening" to find out she was pre-diabetic.

She added: "I thought: "'I have to be an adult about this'. The sweets had to stop – and the fatty foods.

"Twice a week, I see my personal trainer and I have a couple of weights in my bedroom. I walk, I stretch and sometimes I do a bit of yoga."

Alison also opened up about her relationship with 27-year-old partner David Putnam, as she shrugged off any concerns about their age gap.

She said: "Yes, I’m 22 years older than he is, but if you saw us together, you’d understand. People have said to me: ‘We get it now.’ "

She also dismissed the way some people have described him as her "toyboy", insists the word "bears no relation to what we have at all”.

And Alison admitted they balance each other out with their different personalities.

She explained: "[He's] so mature and sensible, and I’m so not. And the things he says to me... they’re just so lovely. It’s like a jigsaw; we fit and it all comes together.”

Meanwhile, Alison recently apologised to her son Adrian, 18, after "sacrificing a lot of time" with him because of work.

Accepting the Role Model prize at the Multicultural Business and Community Champion Awards over the weekend, she said: "I’m actually going to take this quite seriously, because I’ve worked so hard guys, I’m not even just saying that. I’ve worked so hard.

"When you work so hard there are sacrifices you have to make and I’ve sacrificed a lot of time with my son, over there and I just want to say to my son, I love you so much, son.

“And I’m so sorry I haven’t always been there, but I’ll be honest with you, the reason I was doing it was only for you."