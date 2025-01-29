Amanda Holden is set to host a ‘Traitors’-inspired Saturday night show on BBC One.

Amanda Holden is set to host a Saturday night BBC quiz show inspired by The Traitors

The 53-year-old star is said to be the corporation's choice to front the quiz show 'The Inner Circle' - which will see contestants battle it out in games and challenges to inject cash into a prize pot.

However, like the hit Claudia Winkleman show, the amount taken away is decided by who the group can trust and who might betray them at the end.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "Although this is a different concept to 'The Traitors', it taps into many of its devious elements."

The show - which marks the 'Britain's Got Talent' judge's first solo presenting role for the BBC - is reportedly set to begin filming in the spring before airing next year.

The publication also claims that while 'The Inner Circle' will start as a civilian series, a celebrity version could be in the pipeline.

Amanda hosts a house renovation show with her comedian pal Alan Carr on the channel and the pair shared how excited they were to shake up the latest run by moving the series from Italy to Spain.

Alan, 48, told The Mirror: "It’s always exciting when a show you love gets recommissioned but the fact that we will be bringing our unique DIY expertise to a whole different country makes it even more special. We are saying ciao for now and Hola España! Can’t wait to grab our power tools and get our hard hats on and bring some much-needed TLC to a casa in Spain."

Amanda added: "It’s wonderful how often I’m stopped in the street and told how much people love our show. Alan and I have the best time filming it and to have reached series three already is beyond the dreams of our lockdown pitch to the BBC!

"By day we love getting our hands dirty knocking down walls and lugging around power tools knowing we’ll be sipping on an ice-cold reward by night, forgetting the cameras are rolling. Bring on the Spanish sun, we can’t wait to get started."