Amy Dowden is set to miss the rest of this year's 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Amy Dowden won't return this year

The 34-year-old dancer - who was partnered with pop star JB Gill - won't return to the dancer floor this year, after suffering a foot injury.

A 'Strictly Come Dancing' spokesperson said: "Sadly, Amy Dowden will not be partaking in the rest of the competition this year.

"Whilst Amy focuses on her recovery following a foot injury, fellow professional dancer, Lauren Oakley, will step in as JB's dance partner.

"The health and wellbeing of everyone involved in 'Strictly' are always the utmost priority. The whole 'Strictly' family sends Amy love and well wishes."

Lauren performed alongside JB, 37, at the weekend and the couple managed to score 39 points out of a possible 40 with their routine.

Despite this, a 'Strictly' spokesperson previously suggested that Amy - who missed the 2023 series after being diagnosed with breast cancer - might be able to return to the BBC show.

The spokesperson said: "Amy Dowden is doing much better and the 'Strictly' family send her love and wish her well.

"She is delighted that fellow professional dancer, Lauren Oakley, is able to step in for rehearsals and to perform in Saturday’s show for JB Gill’s couple’s choice dance.

"We are all hopeful that Amy will be back to dance with JB next week."

Meanwhile, Lauren also expressed her support for Amy.

She wrote on Instagram: "Sending you so much love and well wishes @amy_dowden

"Hope you’re back on the dance floor as soon as possible. I will look after @jbgill for you this week. I hope we make you proud. (sic)"