Amy Dowden will miss the BBC show this weekend

The 34-year-old dancer fell ill during filming over the weekend and it's now been confirmed that she'll be replaced by Lauren Oakley, who will team up with pop star JB Gill.

A 'Strictly Come Dancing' spokesperson said: "Amy Dowden MBE is doing much better and the 'Strictly' family send her love and wish her well.

"She is delighted that fellow professional dancer, Lauren Oakley, is able to step in for rehearsals and to perform in Saturday’s show for JB Gill’s couple’s choice dance.

"We are all hopeful that Amy will be back to dance with JB next week."

Amy collapsed backstage during the show on Saturday (26.10.24) and an ambulance was ultimately called to the studio, with the dancer complaining of feeling unwell.

A spokesperson for the star later described the move as a "precaution", explaining that she was now "feeling much better".

Despite this, Lauren has taken to social media to send her best wishes to Amy.

She wrote on Instagram: "Sending you so much love and well wishes @amy_dowden

"Hope you’re back on the dance floor as soon as possible. I will look after @jbgill for you this week. I hope we make you proud." (sic)

Amy missed the 2023 series of 'Strictly' after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The dancer subsequently admitted to being "so proud" of how she dealt with her diagnosis.

Amy - who also has Crohn's disease, which causes parts of the digestive system to become inflamed - said on Instagram: "I have a new body I’m still learning to accept and like, but do you know what it got me through the hardest time and I’m so proud of myself."