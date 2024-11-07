Amy Dowden insists her 'Strictly Come Dancing' exit is "nothing to do with any previous health scares".

Amy Dowden has opened up about her premature exit from Strictly Come Dancing

It was confirmed earlier this week that the 34-year-old professional dancer would not be returning for the remainder of this year's series after suffering a foot injury and she confirmed that it was unrelated to her breast cancer diagnosis last year or her Crohn's disease.

Speaking on spin-off show 'It Takes Two', Amy tearfully said: "I'm absolutely gutted, unfortunately I have an insufficiency stress fracture, if I've said that right, on my shin.

"This injury could have happened to anybody. I want to stress it's nothing to do with any previous health scares."

Amy had returned to the BBC favourite for the 20th anniversary series after tests earlier this year showed "no sign" of breast cancer and she is hoping to be back on the dancefloor in a group routine by the time the current series ends next month.

The Welsh dancer said: "Hopefully I'll be back dancing in some capacity, maybe in a group number, by the end of the series."

Amy's celebrity partner JB Gill, 37, will dance with Lauren Oakley for the remainder of the competition and he took to social media to express his admiration for her.

The JLS singer posted on Instagram: "It was like we'd been friends forever and as a friend, it's been heartbreaking seeing the wonderful journey we'd begun come to a halt.

"Your dedication to your art shines through in your passion for what you love. You would literally give anything to be on that ballroom floor dancing and I feel truly honoured to have shared it with you for 6 weeks."

JB concluded: "Our memories and moments will forever be in 'Strictly' history and I have no doubt you'll be back, stronger and better than ever. God bless you always."