Angela Rippon thinks the 'Strictly Come Dancing' bullying scandal was "blown out of proportion in some aspects".

The 80-year-old broadcaster competed on the BBC show last year and was saddened to see the controversy that erupted from Amanda Abbington's complaints about dance partner Giovanni Pernice - which resulted in the corporation apologising to the 'Sherlock' actress after upholding verbal bullying and harassment complaints against the Italian professional.

Angela told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "The whole thing was blown out of proportion in some aspects online.

"It was unpleasant for everyone that was involved. But the programme is bigger than that. You may have one or two stories that are negative, but you have 2,000 stories that are positive. It doesn't mean that everybody who works on 'Strictly' has those same kinds of accusations made against them."

The 'Rip Off Britain' host continued: "The majority of people who work on 'Strictly' are fabulous. It's unfortunate that there have been negative stories, but the negative stories are in the minority compared to what happens with the programme as a whole. And it's the programme as a whole that will survive."

Angela - who presented the show's forerunner 'Come Dancing' from 1988 until 1991 - made it to Blackpool on last year's series with her professional partner Kai Widdrington and adored her time on the programme.

She said: "I just loved it. I had the best time, and I had the best possible partner. It is a joyous programme. I don't know of any other television programme that brings such joy and happiness to people."

Angela celebrated her 80th birthday in October and has no intention of slowing down.

The former newsreader said: "I’ve made it to 80. Did I assume that I would? I don’t know that I did, except that my parents lived until they were very old.

"In my mind, I’m still 30."