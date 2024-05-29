Giovanni Pernice's series of 'Celebrity Hunted' has reportedly been postponed amid investigations into his conduct on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Giovanni Pernice has another show postponed

The professional dancer has been mired in controversy after some of his celebrity partners on the BBC ballroom competition are said to have complained about his conduct on the show, and now it's thought his his series of the Channel 4 programme - which was filmed a year ago - has been delayed indefinitely as a result.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "This will be gutting for Gio, as he’s seen himself get increasing amounts of work beyond the dance show.

“It’s particularly galling as 'Celebrity Hunted' is a programme designed as a fundraising and awareness raising vehicle for their Stand Up 2 Cancer appeal.

“That’s something he very much wanted to be a part of, so it is a huge disappointment to know it probably won’t see the light of day while the investigation is ongoing.”

He filmed 'Celebrity Hunted' in May 2023 as he paired up with fellow 'Strictly' dancer Kai Widdrington.

The reality show series pairs of celebrities on the run, doing their best to avoid being captured by surveillance experts.

The 2022 and 2023 series of the show aired around March time on Channel 4, but the new version - which also featured the likes of Christine McGuinness, Danielle Harold and Denise Welch - is yet to surface.

This follows reports that Giovanni and Anton Du Beke's BBC travel show has also been put on ice while an investigation takes place at the Beeb.

Despite facing criticism for the way he allegedly treats his partners, Giovanni - who has denied all wrongdoing - previously emphasised he only wants to do his best for the contestants.

He explained to the Sunday Mirror’s ‘Invite Only’ podcast: “I am a perfectionist, 100 per cent, but it comes from a perspective of caring. I think all of the professional dancers are in the same place.

“In every single part of the world, if you’re a professional dancer on one of these shows, you have to get these people looking the best they can on Saturday night.

“And if we have good scores at the end, I do look back and say, ‘I’ve done a great job’. But we all care about our partners and we want that for them every single week – to look great on a Saturday.

“There’s no specific way that you are, or have to be with your celebrity. You make the most of their strengths so the only thing that’s constant is the fact that you have to do a show on Saturday night.”