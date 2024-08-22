Anya Taylor-Joy is to lead the cast of new series 'How To Kill Your Family'.

The 'Queen's Gambit' actress will portray murderous Grace Bernard in the show, which is inspired by Bella Mackie’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Superstar author Bella - whose husband is Radio 1 DJ Greg James - will co-executive produce the eight-episode series alongside Anya, Emma Moran, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lizzie Rusbridger and Lee Morris.

The streaming giant has announced several other new commissions at the Edinburgh TV Festival, including documentary series about fashion designer Victoria Beckham, chef Gordon Ramsay, and boy band Take That.

The group - now made up of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen - have achieved 12 number ones on the UK Singles Chart.

Netflix's new film will feature access to current members Gary, Howard and Mark, as well as interviews with past members Jason Orange and Robbie Williams.

What's more, Netflix has also confirmed a second series of Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw’s upcoming spy thriller 'Black Doves' - before the first series has even aired - and a second series dating show of 'Love is Blind: UK', which is co-hosted by married couple Emma and Matt Willis.

It comes as the final episodes of season one have now been released on the streaming service.

In a social media post, Emma teased: "We have got some news for you," as Matt added: "We've not been able to stop feeling the feels, so we are bringing you another dose of love!"

Emma then told fans: "That's right, 'Love Is Blind UK' will be back on your screens, returning for season two next year!"

Matt explained: "We've seen your tweets, your comments, and all the chats from season 1, and we can't wait to bring you a fresh batch of British singles looking for love in the pods."