Ashley Roberts tried and failed to do Dry January.

The 43-year-old star doesn't necessarily believe in the concept of New Year's resolutions and pretty quickly gave up on the idea of abstaining from alcohol for the whole of the first month of the year, although she is still trying to take an interest in her overall wellbeing.

She told HELLO! Magazine: "It’s interesting, I think there’s a lot of pressure to have resolutions and think: ‘What are you doing this year that’s going to be bigger and better than before?’

"But I’m always trying to work on myself, and I am leaning more into the wellness side of my life and practices that I've been doing forever but not necessarily sharing until now.

"I was trying to do Dry January, but that went right out the window! I’m taking a 21-day breathwork course and I’ve also started a pizza cooking class. I had pizza on Saturday and I'm going to a pizza cooking class this weekend, I just love pizza! It’s called balance."

Ashley first found fame as part of the US pop band the Pussycat Dolls in the early 2000s, but now lives in London and has become familiar with British television audiences thanks to her appearances on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!', 'Strictly Come Dancing', and 'Dancing on Ice'.

She currently works alongside Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on HeartRadio and enjoys the structured routine that being on the airwaves allows her to have.

She said: "On the radio we have a lot of fun – I love who I work with, and that really makes a difference. It’s always good vibes with Jamie and Amanda.

"As it’s a live show, I always know when I’m going to be finished which is nice, and different to when I worked in television where you don't always know when you'll wrap.

“After the show your adrenaline’s still running, so a few times a week I try to go straight to the gym.

"I’ve just come back from a trip to America for Christmas to see my family, so I'm currently napping a bit in the daytime to adjust, but I don't usually. "