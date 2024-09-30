The BBC has apologised to Amanda Abbington over her 'Strictly Come Dancing' experience.

The 50-year-old actress made a formal complaint after accusing her partner Giovanni Pernice of abusive behavior during her short-lived time on the series in 2023 and the broadcaster has taken the claims "very seriously", although just six of the 17 allegations made against the professional dancer have actually been upheld.

In a statement, the BBC said: "We have assessed the complaints and we have upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made.

"We want to apologise to Amanda Abbington and to thank her for coming forward and taking part. We know this would not have been an easy thing to do."

The report found that some of the language used by Giovanni towards Amanda could be "belittling" and agreed with the 'Sherlock' actress that his feedback was, at times, "overly negative"and that he had used profanity during rehearsals.

The report noted after reviewing several hours of rehearsal footage as part of an official investigation that there were two moments of "inappropriate behaviour of sexual banter in the workplace", which were found to simply have been "made and received as jokes" between the pair.

Amanda's complaint that he sent her a video on WhatsApp which she deemed to be inappropriate was also not upheld

A source told MailOnline: "Gio is pleased that this has been thrown out after what has been a torrid nine months or so for him.

"From the outset, Giovanni has rejected any claims of threatening or abusive behaviour. While it appreciates that the BBC has likely decided to uphold some allegations to avoid the accusations of a 'whitewash' – they've upheld the weakest allegations put to him."

Following the launch of the investigation, Giovanni was not included in the line up of this year's 'Strictly' competition.

Amanda quit the show in week six of the competition and while she is is yet to speak out about the BBC's apology, she previously claimed that she was being as "amenable as possible" in the rehearsal room, while her co-star was not.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday newspaper about making a complaint to the BBC, she said: “I found Giovanni’s behaviour unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean. I couldn’t sit back and let him do that to other people.

“I had to think long and hard about making a complaint because I knew the backlash I would get. But I would not have been able to live with myself for future people going on that show.

“I know what happened in that room, it’s on video and I have no problem with anyone seeing that. It’s a duty of care that is needed.

“Rehearsal rooms should be a safe space, there is a duty of care and kindness, and that courtesy wasn’t extended to me on this job.

“I was being as amenable as possible and it wasn’t being reciprocated, that’s all.

“And I wanted to complain about it because I didn’t think it was fair — this is a publicly owned company."