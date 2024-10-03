Benedict Cumberbatch could be set for a comeback as Sherlock Holmes.

The actor 48, starred as the sleuth in 13 episodes of ‘Sherlock’ alongside Martin Freeman, 53, who played his sidekick Doctor John Watson, from 2010 to 2017 – and the producer of the reimaginings of Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic detective tales has said it may soon return to the small screen if all the original stars can be persuaded to sign up.

Sue Vertue, who produced the show, said on the blue carpet at the Amazon Prime Video Trailblazers event in London: “We love that show and there is a future for it. One day. Maybe. If everyone wants to do it.

“I’ve still got the set in storage somewhere, which is probably rotten, to be honest with you.

“It’s just getting everybody aligned – it’s getting the actors to want to do it.”

‘Sherlock’ co-creator and star Mark Gatiss, 57, spoke earlier this year about how he tried to get a movie version of the show made.

He added to Deadline: “We’d like to make a film but trying to get everyone together is very difficult.”

Benedict was last seen on screen in ‘Sherlock’ in a final mystery alongside Martin called ‘The Final Problem’.

Mark created the show alongside ‘Doctor Who’ showrunner Steve Moffatt, 62, with Sue running ‘Sherlock’ production company Hartswood Films, which recently sold to ITV Studios.

Sue added she was keen to find a production partner because “it was getting a bit lonely out there” and “having some mates” was important to the future of her company.

The firm recently produced the Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan comedy ‘Douglas is Cancelled’ for ITV and it makes ‘The Devil’s Hour’ for Amazon Prime Video.