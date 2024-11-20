'You Bet!' is returning to ITV next month.

Holly Willoughby will host the Wanna Bet! revival

The broadcaster's upcoming reboot of the iconic challenge show - which will be hosted by 'Dancing On Ice' duo Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern - will be back for two specials, with the first coming in the next couple of weeks.

ITV has confirmed the first episode will air on Saturday, December 7.

The show - which was based on German programme 'Wetten Das?' - features members of the public trying to use their own unique abilities as they face outrageous challenges in the bid to win a huge cash prize.

A celebrity panel and studio audience get to guess if each contestant will complete their task, and the panel will get points for correct predictions.

The celebrity with the highest score will get £10,000 for a charity of their choosing, and the lowest scoring star will face a forfeit.

The audience will also get to weigh in by voting for their favourite challengers, who will win the same amount.

The show originally ran from 1988 to 1997, with Sir Bruce Forsyth, Matthew Kelly and Darren Day appearing as presenters over its run.

As well as Holly and Stephen fronting the reboot, the celebrity panel will be helmed by Rob Beckett, with the likes of Harry Redknapp, Olly Murs, Judi Love, Alison Hammond, Rosie Ramsey and Mary Earps all appearing across the two specials.

Holly previously said: "[I am] so excited to be part of this iconic game show with the fabulous Stephen Mulhern."

And her co-host added: "I loved 'You Bet!' as a kid, so I'm very excited to be hosting this with the wonderful Holly Willoughby.

"From the big and spectacular to the unique and unexpected, I can’t wait to see what extraordinary skills the challengers have up their sleeves."