Boris Becker, Mel B, and Shirley Ballas are among the stars confirmed for brand-new action-packed competition show 'Celebrity Bear Hunt'.

Boris Becker is among the stars confirmed for new Netflix series Celebrity Bear Hunt

The former tennis player, Spice Girls singer and 'Strictly Come Dancing' head judge will be joined by the likes of models Lottie Moss and Leomie Anderson, and singer Una Healy in Bear Grylls' upcoming Netflix show.

Hosted by Holly Willoughby, who describes the programme as the "ultimate survival challenge", the 12 celebrities will be dropped into the Central American jungle, where they will be put through their paces by British adventurer Bear.

However, those who fail to impress will face the dreaded 'Bear Hunt' - a brutal game of cat and mouse where they’ll be hunted down by Bear and, if they are captured, face elimination from the show.

Bear said: "I've done many wild things in my life - but I've never hunted celebrities.

"These celebrities won't come out of this experience the same."

In a trailer for the forthcoming show, which will launch on February 5th, former Wimbledon tennis champion Boris - who was released from prison in 2022 after he was convicted for hiding £2.5 million in assets during his bankruptcy - says: "I survived prison. I want to compare that to the wild."

'Ted Lasso' actor Kola Bokinni, former rugby player Danny Cipriani, 'Inbetweeners' actor Joe Thomas, 'Changing Rooms' star Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, and TV presenter Steph McGovern have also signed up for the show, as has musician Big Zuu.

During the trailer, Big Zuu looks terrified as he attempts to cross a rope bridge, which has quite a few panels missing.

He says: "This is mad. If you're from the hood, you do not do challenges in Costa Rica."

'Celebrity Bear Hunt' launches on Netflix on February 5th.